Norris and Hamilton expect Silverstone to be less challenging in new era

SILVERSTONE, England, July 2 : Lando Norris expects Silverstone to be less of a challenge in his first home British Grand Prix as Formula One world champion, even if still providing plenty of excitement for fans.

The McLaren driver won last year at the historic circuit but the sport's new engine era has changed the way drivers go racing, with energy management and recharging a crucial element now that power units have a greater electric component.

"I think actually Sunday will be exciting. On the outside, I think it will be great," Norris said on Thursday.

"Copse will certainly not be quite the same challenge it was over the last few years. Maggots, Becketts, maybe not quite the same challenge, but it’ll still be quick. I think it'll still be good to watch."

The evocative corners are some of the fastest on the Formula One calendar, with drivers in the past approaching at speeds of around 300kph.

"You’re still going to have some zones where you’re decelerating for longer periods than what you would like, but that’s just reality of what we have nowadays," continued Norris.

"It will still be good. It’s still Silverstone. We’re still in Formula One. So in the end of the day, we can’t complain too much."

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, a seven-times world champion and record winner of nine British Grands Prix, was also looking forward to the weekend after winning in Barcelona last month - his first grand prix victory since joining from Mercedes last year.

The 41-year-was less enamoured of the new reality, however, based on simulator readouts.

"Normally the engine’s screaming as you go into Copse and you’re holding on for dear life as you go through there flat out. This year, the engine will be coasting down most likely," he said.

"And then Maggots and Becketts is just not going to feel the same because I think you have to lift and coast or something through there for a period of time. So, it’s just a completely different track."