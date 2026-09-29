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Norris apologised to Colapinto after Baku race over ban comment
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Norris apologised to Colapinto after Baku race over ban comment

Norris apologised to Colapinto after Baku race over ban comment

Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - September 23, 2026 McLaren's Lando Norris arrives ahead of the press conference REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

29 Sep 2026 01:37AM
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Sept 28 : Formula One champion Lando Norris has apologised to Alpine's Franco Colapinto for saying the Argentine driver deserved a race ban for causing a crash that took him out of last Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Colapinto ploughed into French teammate Pierre Gasly after a safety car restart in Baku with the collision also collecting McLaren's Norris.  

"After the race, I sent Franco a message apologising for the comments I made that I simply should not have said," Norris posted on Instagram. 

"I know better and emotions were running high but that is not an excuse, it was wrong of me. I've made mistakes of my own over the years and I know this is very much a part of racing and fighting on the limit.

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"Me and Franco came to a good understanding, are still good friends and are both excited to get back racing this weekend."

The next race is the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the rescheduled Middle Eastern race being held at the Sepang circuit near Kuala Lumpur due to the situation in the Gulf region, on Sunday.

Norris, who has received abuse from some of the Argentine's supporters, had said Colapinto deserved at least a one race ban for causing Sunday's crash.

"It is not driving that deserves to be in Formula One," he added.

Colapinto has received online abuse in the past while his fans have also been blamed for death threats directed at other drivers.   

Alpine issued a statement on Sunday addressing online abuse after the race in Baku "not only aimed at one of our own drivers, but also members of the Formula One community, including media, and to our racing counterparts who we respect, admire and revel competing against in the pinnacle of motosport".

"Mistakes happen when racing at the limit and no matter the result or outcome, nobody should be subject to hateful or abusive comments," the team added.

The crash also cost Alpine crucial points, with Gasly and Colapinto both racing in the top 10 at the time.

Source: Reuters
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