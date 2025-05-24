Norris beats Leclerc to put McLaren on pole in Monaco

MONACO :Lando Norris put Formula One champions McLaren on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix in track-record time on Saturday, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside on the front row for his home race.

Norris's championship-leading team mate and rival Oscar Piastri qualified third for a showcase - but often processional - fixture that has been won only 10 times since 1950 by a driver starting lower than third.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was fourth fastest after crashing in final practice, but the seven-times world champion faces a stewards' enquiry for allegedly impeding Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was fifth.

Norris was quickest with his first flying lap in the final phase but he then had to go even faster to deny Leclerc - who went top at the chequered flag but ended up 0.109 slower - a fourth Monaco pole in five years.

The Briton did it with a stunning effort of one minute 09.954 seconds around the treacherous and twisty metal-fenced streets, a big moment for his title hopes.

"It’s been a long time coming. I feel good. I don’t think you realise how good this feels after quite a few struggles in the last few months," said Norris, whose qualifying pace has been a weak point.

"Monaco is a beautiful place. The hardest track to do it and up against the hometown hero."

The pole was Norris's career 11th, second of the season and first since the opener in Australia, a race he won.

SECOND PITSTOP

Norris is 13 points behind Piastri after seven races but overtaking is very difficult in Monaco, although a second pitstop is mandatory this year, and pole position in the principality is a huge advantage.

Leclerc, quickest in all three practice sessions, had been fastest through the first phase but Norris was quicker in the second.

"We know that we don’t quite have the car to go for wins this year but this weekend the car felt good and starting second here, it’s going to be tricky to take that first place," said the Monegasque.

French rookie Isack Hadjar was sixth for Racing Bulls with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso seventh and Esteban Ocon eighth for Haas.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson qualified ninth and Alexander Albon completed the top 10 for Williams.

Qualifying turned into a nightmare for Mercedes, with Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli crashing at the end of the first phase and qualifying 15th while George Russell's car stopped in the tunnel with a suspected electrical problem.

"Game over. Sorry mate," his race engineer said over the team radio.

The session was red-flagged with 10 minutes to run in the second phase as marshals pushed the Mercedes out into the sunlight and down an escape road.

Russell, fourth in the standings and one of only four drivers to have scored in every race this season, will start 14th.

Oliver Bearman, who collected a 10-place grid penalty in Friday practice for failing to slow under red flags, was only 17th fastest. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, who has a one-place drop, qualified 19th.