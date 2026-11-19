LAS VEGAS, Nov 18 : Lando Norris has nominated George Russell as Formula One's most likely James Bond, citing the Mercedes driver's fondness for suits and apparent readiness to trade the paddock for a licence to kill.

Asked which current driver would best suit the role of Britain's best-known fictional spy, McLaren's Norris offered a swift answer.

"George," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"I mean, he normally dresses in suits and stuff. I reckon George would stop Formula One to become James Bond.

"I think he would suit it best, but he would also probably want to do it, so my pick is George."

On Monday, it was revealed that Russell's compatriot Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, taking on one of cinema's most coveted roles.

Russell, who has occasionally been described as one of the more polished figures in the Formula One paddock, said he was taken aback by praise from his rival.

"I was surprised to hear Lando say something nice about me, so that's one thing," he said with a laugh.

Russell, whose current racing number is 63, said the Bond franchise had long been a favourite.

"James Bond has always been my favourite movie. I love the character," he said.

"But yeah, I said before, 0063 for a few more years and then see what my career takes me. Maybe post-career."

For now, Russell's principal missions remain qualifying laps, tyre management and beating Norris on track, although a tailored tuxedo may be waiting after Formula One.