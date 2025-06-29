Norris cuts Piastri's lead with Austrian win

SPIELBERG, Austria :Lando Norris won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two on Sunday after fending off championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri.

The Briton's third victory of the season cut Australian Piastri's Formula One lead from 22 to 15 points after 11 of 24 rounds, with the two McLaren drivers increasingly in a battle of their own.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari with teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth and George Russell fifth for Mercedes.

Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen suffered his first retirement of the season, in his team's home race, after a first lap collision with Mercedes' Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli.

