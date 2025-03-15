Logo
Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in Australian Grand Prix qualifying
Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 15, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris during qualification REUTERS/Edgar Su
Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 15, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 15, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after qualifying in pole position along with second placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri and third placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 15, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after qualifying in pole position along with second placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 15, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Mark Peterson
15 Mar 2025 02:11PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2025 02:25PM)
MELBOURNE : McLaren's Lando Norris kept his cool on a sweltering afternoon at Albert Park to take pole position at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday as his teammate Oscar Piastri joined him on the front row.

Defending champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull will start third on the grid ahead of fourth-placed Mercedes driver George Russell but it was a disappointing session for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc to start seventh and Lewis Hamilton eighth.

Briton Norris lapped the lakeside circuit in one minute, 15.096 seconds, 0.084 ahead of Piastri as the final session of qualifying went down to the wire.

"It's the perfect way to start the year," said Norris.

"Let's wait and see tomorrow, I know it's going to be a tricky race.

"I'm confident the car's in a great position."

Source: Reuters
