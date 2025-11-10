Norris now clear favourite for F1 title, barring late twist

LONDON :Lando Norris does not have to win another race this season, although the McLaren driver will not be looking at it that way, to become Formula One champion.

The simple sums after a weekend in Sao Paulo were clear: the title is Norris's to lose and he is favourite to follow seven-times title-winner Lewis Hamilton as the latest in a line of British world champions.

Norris is 24 points clear of Australian teammate Oscar Piastri, whose title bid has rapidly imploded, with three grands prix - Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi - and one Saturday sprint remaining.

Even if Piastri were to take maximum points, Norris would still be champion when the final chequered flag is waved under the floodlights at Yas Marina on December 7 if he finished runner-up every time.

The chances of that happening are unlikely, however.

While the constructors' champions have romped to seven one-two finishes so far this season, the last was in Hungary in August and Piastri has been off the podium in his last five regular races.

Until Mexico last month, Norris had also gone five races in a row without a win.

Piastri was 34 points clear of Norris after Zandvoort and lost it all over the next five. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was 104 points behind Piastri at the same point and is now 25 adrift of the Australian.

The four-times world champion, along with Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Hamilton could still play a big part in the title outcome by taking wins and podiums from the McLaren pair.

Norris, 25, will worry less about that than Piastri, who needs to make the big gains and is running out of time to turn things around.

The Australian's surprising tailspin has been stark but there is always hope. One no-score for Norris - and the leader has had two already in 21 races - could put the Australian right back into the reckoning.

Norris, who has said he does not believe in momentum, recognised there was still a lot that could happen and rejected talk of his double success in Brazil - sprint and main race - being some turning point.

"It's still a long way to go. So no point getting too happy or excited just yet," he told reporters.

The next race is Las Vegas and McLaren have played down expectations about that one.

"I think it was our worst race last year. So I'm not really looking forward to it," said Norris.

"We know Mercedes were incredibly strong there last year, as well as Red Bull and Ferrari. I think we were the bottom of those four.

"Obviously, we've improved a lot of things this year, so I'm not going to be too negative about it. I think there's plenty to look forward to. We know Abu Dhabi and Qatar are ones we are looking forward to."