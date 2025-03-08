Logo
Sport

Norris opens up four-shot lead at Joburg Open
Golf - Dubai Desert Classic 2025 - Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - January 18, 2025 South Africa's Shaun Norris in action during the third round REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

08 Mar 2025 11:49PM
South Africa’s Shaun Norris carded a 67 to take a four-shot lead on 14 under-par at the end of Saturday's third round in the DP World Tour’s Joburg Open on a difficult day of scoring at the Houghton Golf Club.

Norris carded a 63 on Friday despite being troubled by an ear infection and held a one-shot advantage going into the weekend. He has extended that lead despite a double-bogey on the par-four third hole and another dropped shot on the 15th.

France’s Adrien Saddier (70) and South African Jacques Krusywijk (68) share second place at 10 under-par, with the German Nicolai von Dellingshausen (69) a further stroke back.

Norris, 42, won the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in December, his second victory on the DP World Tour after the Steyn City Championship in 2022.

Source: Reuters
