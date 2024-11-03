Logo
Sport

Norris on pole in Brazil with Verstappen 17th
Sport

Norris on pole in Brazil with Verstappen 17th

Norris on pole in Brazil with Verstappen 17th

Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 3, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

03 Nov 2024 08:26PM
SAO PAULO : McLaren's Lando Norris took an emphatic pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull rival Max Verstappen qualified only 17th in a wet and crash-strewn session at Interlagos.

George Russell will join his fellow-Briton on the front row for Mercedes in a session postponed from Saturday due to heavy rain, with RB's Yuki Tsunoda a stunning third and Alpine's Esteban Ocon fourth.

Formula One championship leader Verstappen, who has a five- place grid drop for an engine change, was only 12th when the second phase of qualifying was halted with 46 seconds remaining.

Verstappen leads Norris, winner of the Saturday 100km sprint at Interlagos, by 44 points with four grands prix and a sprint remaining.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

