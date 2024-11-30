Logo
Sport

Norris on pole for Qatar sprint, Piastri third
Norris on pole for Qatar sprint, Piastri third

Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 29, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris reacts after finishing in pole position in sprint qualifying REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 29, 2024 The cars of McLaren's Lando Norris, Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Oscar Piastri are seen after finishing in first, second and third position in sprint qualifying Pool via REUTERS/Darko Bandic
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 29, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris after finishing in pole position in sprint qualifying REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
30 Nov 2024 02:36AM
DOHA : McLaren's Lando Norris took pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint on Friday with Mercedes' George Russell denying the Formula One leaders a front row lockout by pushing Oscar Piastri down to third.

McLaren are leading Ferrari in the championship by 24 points with two rounds remaining and a first constructors' title since 1998 tantalisingly close.

Norris lapped the floodlit Lusail circuit with a best time of one minute 21.012 seconds with Russell 0.063 slower and Australian Piastri, last year's sprint winner in Qatar, 0.159 off the pace.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz qualified fourth with team mate Charles Leclerc fifth and newly-crowned four-times champion Max Verstappen sixth for Red Bull and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton seventh.

Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, the latest in a string of disappointing performances by the struggling Mexican.

Source: Reuters

