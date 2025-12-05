Norris says F1 title means everything and he has most to lose ahead of Abu Dhabi decider

ABU DHABI, Dec 5 : Lando Norris says winning the Formula One world championship would mean everything to him, but being the frontrunner also means he has most to lose.

The Briton goes into Sunday's three-way title decider in Abu Dhabi 12 points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri a further four behind.

Norris could have wrapped the title up in Qatar last weekend, had results gone his way, and will do so at Yas Marina if he finishes on the podium. Anything less than that opens the door to his rivals.

"I guess in terms of position, of course, I have the most to lose because I am the one at the top," he told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"And I’ll do my best to stay there till the end of the year, a few more days. At the same time, if it doesn’t go my way, then I try again next year. It’ll hurt probably for a little while, but then, yeah, that’s life. I’ll crack on and try and do better next season."

Norris said, somewhat unconvincingly, that he had nothing to lose because it was "just" a race for the championship and he was "not too bothered".

He then undermined that attempt at nonchalance by recognising, in his answer to another question, just how much it really did matter.

"I think this has been my whole life. It's everything I've worked towards my whole life. So, it would mean the world to me," he said.

"It would mean the world to everyone that’s supported me and pushed me for the last, what is it, like 16 years of my life in terms of trying to get to this point. So, it would mean everything. It would mean my life until now has been a success, and I’ve accomplished that dream I had when I was a kid."

Norris would be the 11th British world champion if he succeeds, while Verstappen would be adding a fifth title to his resume.

Piastri can become the first Australian in 45 years to become Formula One champion, following on from Alan Jones in 1980 and the late triple world champion Jack Brabham whose last title came in 1966.

Verstappen has said he had nothing to lose, having all but ruled out his chances as far back as August before staging an astonishing comeback, while Piastri told reporters he had the least to lose.