Norris says 'giddy' Russell is hungry for his F1 crown

Feb 5 : Formula One champion Lando Norris says pre-season favourite George Russell is hungry to take his title and "giddy" at the prospect.

Formula One's new crop of cars have yet to show their true paces but Russell's Mercedes team have already demonstrated impressive reliability, racking up the miles in a shakedown test in Barcelona last week.

McLaren also use Mercedes engines and have been constructors' champions for the past two seasons, with Norris, 26, becoming Britain's 11th champion last year.

Norris entered Formula One at the same time as Russell, who started at Williams, in 2019 after the pair had also battled with Anglo-Thai Alex Albon in Formula Two. Russell won that series in 2018, with Norris second and Albon - now at Williams - third.

"I spoke to Alex and George the other day mainly because we played padel together," Norris told reporters at a McLaren media event at the Woking factory.

"Especially with them, because we kind of came into F1 at the same time, I think it (Norris winning the title) has created more hunger for them.

"Especially for George because he's the bookies' favourite. He's a little bit giddy at the minute. That's a great thing to see."

Norris joked that Russell was the "massive" favourite and said he was sure his friend would win the championship one day, if not this year.

Russell shrugged off the tag at a Mercedes season launch this week and said he did not "really feel anything" from it.

"As I've said for a long time, I feel ready to fight for a world championship. Whether we have that comment above us or not, that does not change my approach one single bit," he said.

Norris said he had achieved a life goal but felt no different coming into the season with the number one on his car as champion.

"It certainly hasn't taken away any ambition or desire to want to do it again or to come into this season and to not care about it," he added.

The season starts in Australia on March 8.