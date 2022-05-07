Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Norris takes a dig at Russell with basketball helmet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Norris takes a dig at Russell with basketball helmet

Norris takes a dig at Russell with basketball helmet
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. - May 5, 2022 McLaren's Lando Norris talks to the media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Norris takes a dig at Russell with basketball helmet
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. - May 5, 2022 McLaren's Lando Norris hemelt for the Miami Grand Prix REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
07 May 2022 02:48AM (Updated: 07 May 2022 02:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MIAMI : McLaren's Lando Norris took a dig at Mercedes rival George Russell at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Friday as he faced questions about his new helmet painted to look like a basketball.

The two Britons are old friends from their time racing in junior series and appeared together in a scheduled news conference.

"It's just a basketball. Everyone's asking what's the inspiration and I think it's quite obvious. It's just a basketball," said Norris when asked about the helmet with his name and logo on the back.

"I kind of knew everyone was going to go for palm trees and boring stuff," he added. "I just wanted to do something very different. It's not like elegant and wow, but it's simple and different.

"It's cool. Maybe it would have suited George more, considering they like bouncing a bit more."

Champions Mercedes are struggling with a 'porpoising' car that bounces on the straights as the aerodynamic downforce comes and goes.

Russell said at the previous race in Imola, Italy, that the bouncing was causing him real pain.

"The bouncing really takes your breath away. It’s the most extreme I’ve ever felt it," he told reporters at the time.

"This is the first weekend where I’ve been truly struggling with my back and like chest pains from the severity of the bouncing."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us