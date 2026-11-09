Norris wins in Brazil as Mercedes take constructors' title

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 : Mercedes secured their ninth Formula One constructors' world championship and completed a title double on Sunday in a Sao Paulo Grand Prix won by McLaren's Lando Norris from pole position for the second year in a row.

The title was Mercedes' first constructors' crown since 2021 and came a week after 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli became the youngest drivers' champion with four races to spare in Mexico City.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second in a race that ended in the rain at Interlagos and teammate Isack Hadjar was third. George Russell was fourth for Mercedes and Antonelli fifth.

Mercedes had needed to score only three points more than Ferrari to clinch the title and the Italian team never threatened to prolong the fight with Charles Leclerc seventh and Lewis Hamilton ninth.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)