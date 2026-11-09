Norris wins in wet Brazil as Mercedes take constructors' title

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 : Mercedes secured their ninth Formula One constructors' world championship and completed a title double on Sunday in a wet Sao Paulo Grand Prix won by McLaren's Lando Norris from pole position for the second year in a row.

The title was Mercedes' first team crown since 2021 and came a week after 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli made headlines as the youngest drivers' champion with four races to spare in Mexico City.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, putting on a masterclass from 21st on the grid due to engine penalties, in a race that started and ended in the rain.

Teammate Isack Hadjar was third with George Russell fourth for Mercedes and Antonelli fifth, with the fastest lap and after leading at the start, but both making costly errors on an eventful afternoon.

Mercedes had needed to score only three points more than Ferrari to clinch the title and the Italian team never threatened to prolong the fight on a treacherous track with Charles Leclerc seventh and Lewis Hamilton ninth in his 400th race.

"It was a very tough race, very, very tough," said Norris, the 2025 world champion, of his 14th career win and 50th podium as well as his team's first victory since August when he won the Dutch Grand Prix.

"A lot of challenges today with the conditions and going onto slicks in the wet is always tough, especially when you are pushing for the lead and trying to catch up a little bit," added the Briton, who lost out to Antonelli when the start lights went out.

"The main thing today was I kept it cool and didn't make any mistakes and had the pace when I needed to. Nice to be back on the top step and what a place to do it as well."

MERCEDES NOW LEVEL WITH WILLIAMS ON NINE TITLES

Norris took the chequered flag, waved by Brazilian soccer forward Neymar, 14.602 seconds clear of Driver of the Day Verstappen.

Mercedes, whose engines also power McLaren, equalled Williams' nine constructors' championships.

"It was a very strong beginning of the season and that kind of got us over the line," said team boss Toto Wolff. "These last few races have been challenging at times, today it was difficult, but overall I'm so proud for the organisation."

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was sixth with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson sandwiched between the Ferrari drivers in eighth after a fine race that saw the New Zealander start third and run in second place for the first five laps.

Nico Hulkenberg took the final point for Audi in a race of spins, slippery moments and changeable conditions.

Verstappen moved further ahead in the race for second place overall, now 17 points clear of Russell who moved up to third.

Hamilton, now fourth overall and a point behind Russell, made an immediate impact at the start when he jumped from 20th on the grid to 11th on the opening lap and then ninth on lap three with Verstappen right behind him in 10th.

The Briton then complained that his rear tyres were going off and was passed by Verstappen, who was seventh by lap five.

Antonelli was five seconds clear of the field by the time Norris passed Lawson on lap six, with Hadjar following through in third place.

Hamilton was first to pit for slicks on a drying track, dropping to 20th momentarily before others followed his move.

Antonelli then complained that "something is weird with the car", suspecting it was suspension, after making his pitstop and he spun off at the first corner as Norris took the lead and Hadjar then claimed second place on lap 21. The Italian went off again four laps later as Verstappen moved into third.

Russell meanwhile spun in the pit lane on lap 16 after switching to slicks, avoiding damage but losing 15-20 seconds and forcing rivals to squeeze past.

Hadjar led briefly when Norris made his second stop for intermediates on lap 50, with the McLaren returning to the front when those ahead came in for a change of tyres as the rain started falling more strongly.

Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas did not start the race after a mechanic on the grid hammered at a wheel but could not loosen a cross-threaded nut.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)