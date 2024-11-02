Norris wins Sao Paulo sprint to cut Verstappen's F1 lead

SAO PAULO : Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo sprint race in a McLaren one-two on Saturday to cut Max Verstappen's Formula One lead to 45 points.

Australian Oscar Piastri, who started on pole position, finished second after letting Norris through two laps from the end and just before a virtual safety car period.

Red Bull's Verstappen completed the top three, the first time this season that the triple world champion has been beaten in a sprint.

The main Sao Paulo Grand Prix is on Sunday, with qualifying later on Saturday.

