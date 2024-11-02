Logo
Norris wins Sao Paulo sprint to cut Verstappen's F1 lead
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 2, 2024 McLaren's Oscar Piastri, McLaren's Lando Norris, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and drivers in action at the start of the sprint race REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 2, 2024 McLaren's Oscar Piastri, McLaren's Lando Norris, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and riders in action at the start of the sprint race REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
02 Nov 2024 10:44PM
SAO PAULO : Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo sprint race in a McLaren one-two on Saturday to cut Max Verstappen's Formula One lead to 45 points.

Australian Oscar Piastri, who started on pole position, finished second after letting Norris through two laps from the end and just before a virtual safety car period.

Red Bull's Verstappen completed the top three, the first time this season that the triple world champion has been beaten in a sprint.

The main Sao Paulo Grand Prix is on Sunday, with qualifying later on Saturday.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

