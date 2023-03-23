North American group buys struggling Huddersfield Town

Struggling Huddersfield Town have been bought by an unnamed North American group, the Championship (second-tier) club announced on Thursday.

The takeover will end chairman Dean Hoyle's 14-year association with Huddersfield, who are currently third from bottom in the Championship, on 36 points from 38 games and in danger of being relegated.

Hoyle acquired 75 per cent of Huddersfield's shares to become sole shareholder before signing a contract with the North American group to sell the club, Huddersfield said in a statement.

Completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the club said.

Huddersfield were placed under a transfer embargo this month for submitting their annual accounts late.

Hoyle first took over as chairman of the club side in 2009, selling the team to Phil Hodgkinson a decade later. He returned to Huddersfield in 2021 but stepped down as chief executive due to health issues in 2022.