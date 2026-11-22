North Korea delays international marathon until October: Tour agency
The Pyongyang Marathon, which usually sees hundreds of local and foreign athletes, is North Korea's largest international sporting event.
SEOUL: North Korea has postponed its annual international marathon, which gives runners from around the world a rare glimpse of the secretive state's capital city, by six months until next October, a tour agency has said.
The race, which has historically seen hundreds of local and foreign athletes pound the streets of Pyongyang before finishing in front of thousands of fans at Kim Il Sung Stadium, is the diplomatically isolated state's largest international sporting event.
It was held last year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year's race, scheduled for April, was cancelled with no reason given.
The next edition, initially slated for April 2027, will now take place in October, Beijing-based Koryo Tours, which describes itself as the marathon's exclusive partner, said.
The company "has been informed by our partners in the Pyongyang International Marathon Committee that the date for the 2027 marathon is being changed", it said on its website on Saturday (Nov 21).
"It will not take place in April 2027. Instead, it is almost certain that the 2027 Pyongyang International Marathon will happen in October 2027," it added.
"We hope to have a fully confirmed date in good time," it said, without giving a reason for the change.
Last year's race, the first in six years, drew about 200 foreign runners who competed alongside more than 200 North Koreans. Local athletes won both the men's and women's events.
The number of foreign participants was significantly lower than 2019, when about 950 foreigners competed.
But the North cancelled this year's race, with Koryo Tours announcing in March that the decision had been confirmed by the country's athletics association.