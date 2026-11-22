SEOUL: North Korea has postponed its annual international marathon, which gives runners from around the world a rare glimpse of the secretive state's capital city, by six months until next October, a tour agency has said.

The race, which has historically seen hundreds of local and foreign athletes pound the streets of Pyongyang before finishing in front of thousands of fans at Kim Il Sung Stadium, is the diplomatically isolated state's largest international sporting event.

It was held last year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year's race, scheduled for April, was cancelled with no reason given.

The next edition, initially slated for April 2027, will now take place in October, Beijing-based Koryo Tours, which describes itself as the marathon's exclusive partner, said.