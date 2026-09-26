'World records not enough': North Korea weightlifters target Olympic gold rush

NAGOYA: North Korea's weightlifters will flex their considerable collective muscle when they return to the Olympics for the first time in 12 years at Los Angeles in 2028 - and they could be in for an American gold rush if the Asian Games is any indication.

The secretive nation has been the dominant force in global weightlifting since emerging from self-imposed COVID-19 exile to smash six world records at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. They also won six golds.

At the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan this week, North Korea's strongwomen and men have taken four gold medals and two silvers from six events so far.

They had also set seven world records by Friday (Sep 25) night, less than halfway through the seven-day weightlifting programme.

Ri Song Gum started the avalanche with gold and three world records in the women's 49kg class.

Asked if she would consider moving up to 53kg, the lowest women's category at the next Olympics, the pocket powerhouse replied "Yes" as the 28-year-old chases the only title missing from her collection.

She will face competition from within as compatriot Kang Hyon Gong was also dominant in winning the women's 53kg gold a few hours later.