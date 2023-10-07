North Korean weightlifters clean up in Hangzhou but won't be at Olympics

HANGZHOU: The superheavyweight giants wrap up the Asian Games weightlifting on Saturday (Oct 7) but it was the North Koreans' stunning return after four years that raised eyebrows in Hangzhou.

The country that prides itself on shows of strength emerged from a self-imposed COVID-19 exile to capture six gold medals, five silvers and two bronze in weightlifting.

They also smashed six world records.

Two weeks before the opening ceremony it was unclear if North Korea would show up, having failed to do so at the Tokyo Olympics and last month's weightlifting World Championships in Riyadh.

But they came and they conquered hosts China, who were second in the weightlifting standings with five golds, three silvers and one bronze.