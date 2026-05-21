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North Korea's Naegohyang down Suwon to set up Tokyo Verdy final clash
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North Korea's Naegohyang down Suwon to set up Tokyo Verdy final clash

North Korea's Naegohyang down Suwon to set up Tokyo Verdy final clash
Soccer Football - Asian Women's Champions League - Semi Final - Naegohyang FC v Suwon FC - Suwon Sports Complex, Suwon, South Korea - May 20, 2026 Naegohyang FC players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon
North Korea's Naegohyang down Suwon to set up Tokyo Verdy final clash
Soccer Football - Asian Women's Champions League - Semi Final - Naegohyang FC v Suwon FC - Suwon Sports Complex, Suwon, South Korea - May 20, 2026 Naegohyang FC's Kum-Ok Choe in action with Suwon FC's Su-Jeong Yun REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon
North Korea's Naegohyang down Suwon to set up Tokyo Verdy final clash
Soccer Football - Asian Women's Champions League - Semi Final - Naegohyang FC v Suwon FC - Suwon Sports Complex, Suwon, South Korea - May 20, 2026 Naegohyang FC players react after Suwon FC's So-yun Ji misses a penalty kick REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon
North Korea's Naegohyang down Suwon to set up Tokyo Verdy final clash
Soccer Football - Asian Women's Champions League - Semi Final - Naegohyang FC v Suwon FC - Suwon Sports Complex, Suwon, South Korea - May 20, 2026 Suwon FC players celebrate after Haruhi Suzuki scored their first goal REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon
North Korea's Naegohyang down Suwon to set up Tokyo Verdy final clash
Soccer Football - Asian Women's Champions League - Semi Final - Naegohyang FC v Suwon FC - Suwon Sports Complex, Suwon, South Korea - May 20, 2026 Naegohyang FC players pose for a team picture before the match REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon
21 May 2026 02:37AM
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May 21 : North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC will take on Tokyo Verdy Beleza in the Asian women's Champions League final on Saturday after securing a 2-1 win over South Korean hosts Suwon FC on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Choe Kum-ok and Kim Kyung-yong set up a meeting with the Japanese side, who eliminated defending champions Melbourne City 3-1.

The Naegohyang goal led a charmed life with both Haruhi Suzuki and Mileninha hitting the woodwork in the first half before Suwon took the lead when Suzuki flicked her 49th-minute effort past Pak Ju Gyong.

The North Koreans levelled six minutes later when Choe rose highest to glance Ri Yu-jong's free kick beyond Kim Kyung-hee.

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Twelve minutes later Naegohyang went in front, captain Kim making the most of the Suwon defence's inability to clear a high ball to steer her header into the bottom corner.

A missed penalty by former Chelsea forward Ji So-yun in the 78th minute ensured the North Koreans advanced to Saturday's final, where they will take on Tokyo Verdy Beleza.

The Japanese raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes against Melbourne City with close-range finishes from Yuzuho Shiokoshi and Miharu Shinjo.

Aideen Keane halved the deficit eight minutes before the interval but Shiokoshi netted her second of the game in the 78th minute when she pounced on a rebound after Malena Mieres had saved Shinjo's attempt from distance.

Source: Reuters
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