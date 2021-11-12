Logo
Soccer - North Macedonia rout Armenia to boost World Cup hopes
North Macedonia rout Armenia to boost World Cup hopes

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Armenia v North Macedonia - Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - November 11, 2021 North Macedonia's Enis Bardhi scores their fifth goal from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick Photolure via REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Armenia v North Macedonia - Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - November 11, 2021 North Macedonia's Milan Ristovski in action with Armenia's Andre Calisir Photolure via REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Armenia v North Macedonia - Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - November 11, 2021 Armenia's David Terteryan in action with North Macedonia's Ezgjan Alioski Photolure via REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Armenia v North Macedonia - Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - November 11, 2021 Armenia's David Terteryan in action with North Macedonia's Milan Ristovski Photolure via REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan
12 Nov 2021 03:09AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 03:15AM)
YEREVAN: North Macedonia kept alive their hopes of clinching a World Cup playoff berth after an Enis Bardi hat-trick and a goal each by Aleksandar Trajkovski and Milan Ristovski sealed a 5-0 win at Armenia in their Group J qualifier on Thursday.

North Macedonia moved to second in the group on 15 points from nine games, two more than third-placed Romania who host Iceland later.

Trajkovski fired North Macedonia ahead in the 22nd minute when he tapped the ball in from close range before Bardi made it 2-0 with a crisp low shot from 20 metres after a flowing move.

Bardi drilled a penalty into the top corner after he was fouled midway through the second half before Ristovski unleashed a scorcher from the edge of the area into the far corner in the 79th minute.

North Macedonia captain Bardi capped a fine individual performance with his second spot-kick in the 90th minute after Ezgjan Alioski was hauled down in the penalty area.

Group leaders Germany have sealed an automatic berth in next year's tournament in Qatar with 21 points from eight games.

Source: Reuters

