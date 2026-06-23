Norway and Senegal name unchanged teams

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 22 : Norway coach Stale Solbakken named an unchanged side for Monday's World Cup Group I match against Senegal, keeping faith with the team who beat Iraq 4-1 in their tournament opener. Senegal also stuck with the lineup that started their 3-1 defeat by France.

• Solbakken will again go with his first-choice attack with Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa supporting Erling Haaland.

• Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye was again left on the bench despite scoring a goal against France,

Lineups:

Norway: Orjan Haskjold Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson.