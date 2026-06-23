Norway celebrate their return to World Cup stage in style

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 22 : It took Norway 28 years to return to football's greatest stage, but they are doing things in style with a commanding performance in their 3-2 World Cup victory over Senegal on Monday

The team - who won all eight of their European qualifiers - continue to impress, with a quick attacking side led by striker Erling Haaland and inspired playmaker Martin Odegaard.

"It was a fantastic football match. This is an advertisement for football," coach Stale Solbakken told national broadcaster NRK after Monday's match at the New York/New Jersey stadium.

The victory follows a 4-1 win over Iraq in their opener and takes Norway through to the knockout stage.

Thousands of Norwegian supporters occupied the whole central area behind one of the goals in the stadium, performing their famous imitation of rowers in a Viking longboat.

Haaland, apparently emboldened by the vibe from the stands, sailed around Senegal's defence to score twice and keep himself in the race to win the World Cup Golden Boot.

The Norwegian players joined the supporters after the final whistle, performing the rowing ritual on the pitch.

"It is bloody brilliant," said striker Alexander Sorloth. "Today I am almost a bit moved.

"We played against Senegal, who are a fantastic team, and I think we were better than them. It's an insane feeling," he said.

Norway face France in the last round of the group stage, with both teams on six points. A win would give the Norwegians top spot and a Round of 32 match against a third-placed team.

For Senegal, the chance of advancing to the knockout phase has narrowed. They will need to beat Iraq and see if they get through as one of the eight best third-placed sides.