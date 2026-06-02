Norway dream big but defensive doubts cloud potential fairytale

June 2 : Norway will arrive at the World Cup carrying the weight of a golden generation and the anxiety that comes with it.

After a dominant qualifying campaign powered by some of Europe's biggest names, Stale Solbakken's side look equipped to turn long-held promise into a national fairytale.

But for a country with decades of tournament disappointment and a reputation for stumbling when expectation peaks, belief is still mixed with hesitation.

At the centre of their transformation is Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City striker enters the tournament in his prime at 25, having torn through the qualifiers with 16 goals, including five against Moldova and a decisive double in the final qualifier against Italy.

For a nation starved of World Cup memories, Haaland gives Norway not just hope but a reason to dream bigger.

The attacking cast around him is no afterthought. Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth offers a powerful foil alongside Haaland, while RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa brings incision and unpredictability from wide areas.

Oscar Bobb, Andreas Schjelderup and Jorgen Strand Larsen could give Solbakken further options, making Norway's forward line one of the most imposing and dangerous at the tournament.

Yet the key may be Arsenal's Martin Odegaard. The Norway captain is the offensive glue, the player who connects midfield control to the team's devastating firepower.

If Odegaard is not fully fit, Norway's brilliant qualifying run may prove a false dawn once the tournament begins.

DEFENSIVE CONCERNS

For all their attacking prowess, Norway's ceiling may be determined by whether the backline hold up.

Bologna defender Torbjorn Heggem, who became a mainstay in the qualifying campaign, has been managing fitness issues in the build-up, leaving his match sharpness for June in question.

Solbakken must also contend with a lack of rhythm among other key defensive pillars.

David Moeller Wolfe has played limited minutes at Wolverhampton Wanderers, leaving experienced Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson to anchor the back line.

Norway’s goalkeeping situation remains problematic.

Experienced first-choice Orjan Nyland, who will soon be a free agent after confirming his departure from Sevilla, is expected to start, backed up by Hamburg SV's uncapped Sander Tangvik and Watford's Egil Selvik in the squad's weakest area.

With France, Iraq and Senegal waiting in a tricky group, Norway's return will be a trial by fire. The talent is real. So is the fear of another letdown.