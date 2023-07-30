Norway eliminate Philippines from World Cup, Switzerland leave co-hosts New Zealand in tears

AUCKLAND: Norway ran riot to qualify for the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Sunday (Jul 30), a 6-0 demolition of the Philippines taking them through and eliminating co-hosts New Zealand, who drew 0-0 with Switzerland.

The Swiss needed just a point against New Zealand in Dunedin to ensure progress to the knockout phase and a second successive goalless draw allowed them to finish top of Group A.

Meanwhile, Norway had to beat debutants the Philippines just to stand a chance of qualifying and they cruised to victory at Eden Park in Auckland with Sophie Roman Haug scoring a hat-trick.

Roman Haug netted twice early on and Caroline Graham Hansen got the third before half-time.

Alicia Barker scored an own goal and Guro Reiten added a penalty before Roman Haug completed her hat-trick as a Norway team that had not scored in their first two outings at this World Cup came to life.

The scoreline allowed the 1995 World Cup winners to pass in front of New Zealand into second place on goal difference.

The Football Ferns, who beat Norway in their opening game to record a historic first ever World Cup win, will not go any further in their home tournament.

The Philippines, who themselves marked their World Cup debut with a famous win against New Zealand, are out too after a heavy defeat in a game they finished with 10 players.

Norway, in contrast, advance to a last-16 tie in Wellington next Saturday against whoever tops Group C between Japan and Spain.

Switzerland will head to Auckland to face the Group C runners-up the same day.

NORWAY PUNISH PHILIPPINES

Norway were again without star striker Ada Hegerberg, with the former Ballon d'Or winner still recovering from a groin injury.

However, coach Hege Riise recalled Graham Hansen after controversially dropping the Barcelona winger in the last match.

Roman Haug, the 24-year-old Roma forward, again filled in for Hegerberg and it took her just six minutes to open the scoring.

Thea Bjelde delivered a high, hanging cross from the right to the back post for Roman Haug to hook the ball back over goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel and in.

The second goal arrived in similar fashion in the 17th minute.

This time Vilde Boe Risa delivered a high ball into the box for Roman Haug to send a header looping over the goalkeeper.

Graham Hansen made it 3-0 in the 31st minute with a great long-range strike after she pounced on Hali Long's clearance.

The Philippines, with eight US-born players in their starting line-up, had most of the 34,697 crowd on their side, but they were totally outclassed.

The fourth goal arrived three minutes after half-time when Barker turned Frida Maanum's low cross into her own net.

Moments later the Canadian referee awarded a penalty after reviewing a challenge on Reiten by Jaclyn Sawicki. Reiten comfortably stroked home the spot-kick.

Salt was rubbed into Filipino wounds as substitute Sofia Harrison, another of their US-born contingent, was shown a red card following a VAR review for a late challenge on Bjelde.

Roman Haug then got her third and Norway's sixth when she headed home a Reiten cross in injury time.