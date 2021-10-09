Logo
Norway fight back to hold Turkey to 1-1 draw in Istanbul
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group G - Turkey v Norway - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - October 8, 2021 Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu in action with Norway's Patrick Berg REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group G - Turkey v Norway - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - October 8, 2021 Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates as Norway's Marcus Pedersen looks dejected REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group G - Turkey v Norway - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - October 8, 2021 Norway's Andreas Hanche-Olsen reacts after the match REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group G - Turkey v Norway - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - October 8, 2021 Norway's Birger Meling in action with Turkey's Cengiz Under REUTERS/Murad Sezer
09 Oct 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2021 06:01AM)
ISTANBUL : Turkey were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Norway in a result that could be costly for the hosts in their bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, as they stayed two points behind their opponents and four behind Group G leaders the Netherlands.

Turkey had an impressive start, taking the lead after six minutes with Olympique de Marseille midfielder Cengiz Under finding Kerem Akturkoglu who only had to tap the ball in.

Norway equalised shortly before halftime following a short corner routine between Martin Odegaard and Jens Petter Hauge. Andreas Hanche-Olsen headed the ball on and Kristian Thorstvedt finished the move.

The second half had a slower tempo with fewer chances created by either team in contrast to the first 45 minutes.

The Dutch lead Group G with 16 points from seven matches, followed by Norway on 14 points and Turkey on 12.

Ahead of the match, Norway players unfurled a banner reading "Fair play for migrant workers" as part of a protest against World Cup hosts Qatar over the treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in construction of stadiums for next year's tournament.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

