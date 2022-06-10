Logo
Norway held to home stalemate by 10-man Slovenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Norway v Slovenia - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - June 9, 2022 Norway's Erling Braut Haaland in action with Slovenia's Miha Blazic Terje Bendiksby Terje Bendiksby/NTB via REUTERS
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Sweden v Norway - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - June 5, 2022 Norway's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal with Martin Odegaard Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via REUTERS
10 Jun 2022 05:00AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 05:00AM)
OSLO : Slovenia overcame the sending-off of defender Miha Blazic to grab their first point of their Nations League Group B4 campaign as they held Norway to a 0-0 draw in Oslo on Thursday.

Slovenia were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute when Blazic was shown a straight red card for bringing down Erling Haaland when he was through on goal, and Martin Odegaard hit the resulting free kick against the crossbar.

Haaland had plenty of chances but could not add to his tally of three goals in the competition, and Alexander Soerloth missed a great chance to grab all three points, firing over the bar in the 75th minute as the visitors hung on for a point.

Norway top the group on seven points, one ahead of Serbia, who beat third-placed Sweden 1-0 in Stockholm. The Norwegians host the Swedes on Sunday while Serbia travel to bottom side Slovenia.

Source: Reuters

