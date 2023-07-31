Norway hero Roman Haug no fan of hat-trick spotlight

Norway striker Sophie Roman Haug usually prefers to let her football skills do the talking, but a hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines has thrust her into the spotlight as her side seek to turn their World Cup fortunes around.

Deputising for the injured Ada Hegerberg, Roman Haug's goals helped Norway grab a spot in the last 16, and that match can't come quick enough for the 24-year-old who makes no secret of how uneasy she is at being the centre of attention.

"I am fully aware of what it means to be a footballer in terms of media. I take it with a smile and do it, but it can be uncomfortable at times," she told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

"I've always been that way, I'm happiest on the field," she added.

Roman Haug's efforts in the win that helped Norway grab second place in Group A after a stuttering start to the tournament garnered thousands of new followers on social media as she learns to deal with the attention from the press.

"It's part of the game and she keeps getting better," coach Hege Riise told reporters. "There is something about learning and being in those situations repeatedly, these are things she is learning to deal with."

Norway will face Japan in the last 16, and their coach suggested that it might be time for Roman Haug to employ an expert for her social media accounts if she keeps dominating the headlines.

"I probably need it alright," Roman Haug grinned.