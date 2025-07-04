Norway newlywed Bizet loving Swiss Euro 'honeymoon'

Very few blushing brides choose to spend their honeymoon time almost lobbing the keeper for a goal at a major tournament but that was the case for Norway's Celin Bizet Donnum, who recently married fellow player Aron before flying to the Women's Euros.

Following a fairytale wedding on the shores of Italy's Lake Como, the bubbly 23-year-old came on in her country's 2-1 opening win over hosts Switzerland on Wednesday and almost got the perfect wedding present but her effort flew just wide.

"It's hard to sometimes organise when to have stuff like weddings but we thought in the next five years everything can happen and obviously he's on the national team too and if they go to a tournament, it's going to be for how long?" Bizet told Reuters of the decision to get married so close to the Euros.

"But it was no stress, to be fair, it was all chilled and nice and a lovely place in Italy, and I had the best days of my life."

With husband Aron playing for Toulouse in France and Celine having completed a busy season in the Women's Super League with Manchester United, the crammed football calendar leaves little time for long-distance relationships, let alone weddings.

"I think I'm kind of used to it. It's my life, it's my husband's life. He's two days off and then training again, or two weeks off on holiday and then straight to training," she said.

"So I think we're very used to it, and it's not like we're not going to have our honeymoon (very soon), it's going to be in the future, so I'm looking forward to that."

To ensure they could remain focused on their football, the couple enlisted the services of a wedding planner to sort out the logistics of hosting around 80 guests who were present when they tied the knot, and Bizet laughed off the suggestion that she might have wanted to control everything in great detail.

"We had the wedding planner so we didn't do much to be fair, we just sat down and were just saying yes or no to flowers or bouquets or a boat or this and that. So no, not a control freak and was just chilled, just saying yes or no to messages, so it was nice," she said.

For now, husband Aron is staying close to Norway's base in Neuchatel but the winger will soon be heading back to France for pre-season training, while his new wife keeps her sights firmly set on Norway's Euro campaign.

"It's like a normal thing in football, I think, it's life - someday we'll finish with football and we can be together every day, so I'm not taking it hard, it's life. Everyone does it," she said.

Bizet suggested that, when the time comes, the pair might go on a safari for their honeymoon, but Norway are looking to qualify for next year's men's World Cup in the United States, with Aron likely to be part of the squad if they make it.

Bizet is looking no further than Norway's next game at the Euros, but she allowed herself to look at photos and Instagram posts from their special day before the tournament got under way.

"It was more (than I dreamed it could be). Nothing went wrong. Everyone had the best time, the vibes, the music, my husband. Everything was just perfect," Bizet recalled.

"It's cliche, but it was the most perfect day of my life."