Erling Haaland carries Norway past Senegal, into round of 32

After goals by substitute Marcus Holmgren Pedersen in the 43rd minute and Haaland in the 48th, Senegal's Ismaila Sarr pulled one back in the 53rd before Haaland made it a two-goal lead again in the 58th.

Sarr caused a nervy finish by scoring in the third minute of second-half stoppage time with a strike from the middle of the box to make it 3-2.

Haaland, who scored twice in his World Cup debut vs. Iraq in the opening match, made it 2-0 when Martin Odegaard slipped a pass through two defenders, and Haaland took a shot despite slipping.

Sarr held off two defenders to score from the centre of the box to make it 2-1, but Norway responded with pressure that created a turnover, and Patrick Berg spotted Haaland in front of the goal.

Haaland took the hip-high service and still managed to get off a right-footed shot. He has 24 goals during a 12-match goal streak for Norway in competitive matches and 59 goals in 52 career international matches overall.

Shortly after that, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who made three saves, left with an injury. Mory Diaw replaced him.