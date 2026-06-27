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Norway's Haaland on the bench, France striker Mbappe to start last group match
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Norway's Haaland on the bench, France striker Mbappe to start last group match

Norway's Haaland on the bench, France striker Mbappe to start last group match
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Norway v France - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland arrives at the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Butler Ii
Norway's Haaland on the bench, France striker Mbappe to start last group match
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Norway v France - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 26, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe arrives at the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Butler Ii
27 Jun 2026 01:50AM
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FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 26 : Norway striker Erling Haaland was left on the bench against France in the World Cup Group I match on Friday with both teams having qualified for the knockout stages.

• France forward Kylian Mbappe was included with assistant coach Guy Stephan, who is stepping in for Didier Deschamps, making four changes to their starting team.

• Norway coach Stale Solbakken rotated more heavily, with 10 changes, as he looks to rest players ahead of their knockout stage match next week.

• France are without coach Deschamps who flew home to attend his mother's funeral.

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Lineups:

Norway: Egil Selvik; Leo Ostigard, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Patrick Berg; Kristian Thorstvedt, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Oscar Bobb, Fredrik Aursnes; Jorgen Strand Larsen;

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue; Ousmane Dembele.

Source: Reuters
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