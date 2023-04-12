Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Norway's Hegerberg injured in draw with Sweden
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Norway's Hegerberg injured in draw with Sweden

Norway's Hegerberg injured in draw with Sweden

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Group A - Austria v Norway - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - July 15, 2022 Norway's Ada Hegerberg reacts REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

12 Apr 2023 02:18AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 03:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Sweden : Norway striker Ada Hegerberg had to be substituted after half an hour of her side's 3-3 friendly draw with Sweden on Tuesday after suffering what appeared to be a muscle injury in her right thigh.

Hegerberg, who won the first women's Ballon d'Or in 2018 and who had only recently returned from an injury sustained against Belgium late last year, sat down on the turf and grabbed her right leg with the Swedes leading 1-0 in the 30th minute.

The 27-year-old forward was quickly replaced by Karina Saevik, and she headed straight down the tunnel to the dressing room.

Passing through the mixed zone after the game, Hegerberg declined to answer questions, only telling reporters that "everything is OK, there's no problem" as she left to board the team bus.

The Norwegians hit back in the second half with Frida Maanum equalising before Saevik gave them the lead, but Nathalie Bjorn's header put the Swedes level again in the 83rd minute.

Midfielder Olivia Schough netted what looked to be a stoppage-time winner for the home side, but Maanum struck again with the final kick of the game to snatch a 3-3 draw for Norway.

The match is the last scheduled friendly for both sides ahead of the Women's World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand in July-August.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.