Norway's Hegerberg injured before kickoff against Switzerland
Norway's Hegerberg injured before kickoff against Switzerland

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 Norway's Ada Hegerberg in action with New Zealand's CJ Bott and Rebekah Stott REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo

25 Jul 2023 04:34PM
HAMILTON, New Zealand : Norway's Ada Hegerberg picked up a groin injury while warming up for Tuesday's Women's World Cup match against Switzerland, her country's soccer federation said, dealing a huge blow to the former champions' hopes of progressing from Group A.

Hegerberg, 28, was seen walking down the tunnel seconds before kickoff. She was replaced by Sophie Haug.

"National team doctor Trygve Hunemo says that Ada Hegerberg felt a sensation in her groin during the last sprint during the warm-up," team press officer Halvor Lea said in a text message.

Norway were already facing an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages after defeat by co-hosts New Zealand in their opening group game.

Source: Reuters

