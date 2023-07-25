Norway's Hegerberg injured before kickoff against Switzerland

HAMILTON, New Zealand : Norway's Ada Hegerberg picked up a groin injury while warming up for Tuesday's Women's World Cup match against Switzerland, her country's soccer federation said, dealing a huge blow to the former champions' hopes of progressing from Group A.

Hegerberg, 28, was seen walking down the tunnel seconds before kickoff. She was replaced by Sophie Haug.

"National team doctor Trygve Hunemo says that Ada Hegerberg felt a sensation in her groin during the last sprint during the warm-up," team press officer Halvor Lea said in a text message.

Norway were already facing an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages after defeat by co-hosts New Zealand in their opening group game.