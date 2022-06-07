Logo
Norway's Hegerberg to play at Women's Euro
Sport

Norway's Hegerberg to play at Women's Euro

Norway's Hegerberg to play at Women's Euro

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

07 Jun 2022 09:18PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 09:18PM)
Forward Ada Hegerberg will play her first major international tournament in five years at the upcoming Women's Euro after she was included in Norway's 23-player squad on Tuesday.

Hegerberg, who plays for French club Olympique Lyonnais, quit the national team in 2017 because of a dispute with the Norwegian Football Federation over the treatment of women's soccer in the country. The federation's attempts to break the impasse failed.

The 2018 women's Ballon d'Or winner, however, returned to the team for their 2023 World Cup qualifiers in April, scoring a hat-trick on her return.

She also helped Lyon win the Women's Champions League in May after spending almost two years on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

Norway are in Group A at the Euros along with hosts England, Austria and Northern Ireland.

The 16-team event will be held from July 6-31, with the Netherlands defending their title.

Source: Reuters

