Norway's Leknessund solos to Vuelta stage-seven win, Pogacar extends lead

VALDELINARES, Spain, Aug 28 : Norwegian Andreas Leknessund launched a successful solo attack on the final climb to the summit finish of Aramon Valdelinares to win stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday, ahead of teammate and compatriot Tobias Johannessen on a day when their country was mourning the death of King Harald.

Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) made his move from a five-rider breakaway 7.5 km from the finish at the end of the 149.8-km ride from Vall d'Alba and pulled away to win his first Grand Tour stage on his Vuelta debut.

"It's been a special day for the team and also for the whole of Norway," Leknessund said.

"Obviously it's only a small thing in the bigger picture but still, it makes the day more special."

Johannessen came in 34 seconds behind, having left Belgian Wout van Aert in his wake close to the finish, with the Visma-Lease a Bike rider having to settle for third after he had made the initial attack from the off and spent most of the day out in front with Leknessund.

Tadej Pogacar, winner of three stages already, was happy to sit back in the peloton before pulling away from his GC rivals approaching the summit to gain more seconds. The Slovenian now leads Spaniard Enric Mas by three minutes and 50 seconds.