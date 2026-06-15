Norway's Odegaard brushes off injury concerns ahead of Iraq opener

June 14 : Norway captain Martin Odegaard says he has no concerns about his fitness ahead of his side's opening World Cup Group I match in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Tuesday, his nation's first game at the finals since 1998.

With Erling Haaland scoring the goals and Odegaard pulling the strings in midfield, Norway have made their way back to the top table of global football, but a run of injuries early in the year raised questions over the health of the midfielder who recently won the English Premier League title with Arsenal.

"I feel good. I don't know what you're so worried about - yes, I've had some trouble, as you know, but I feel good now," Odegaard told reporters on Sunday.

Having missed out on the last six World Cups, Norway stormed to victory in their qualification group ahead of Italy and Israel on the back of eight wins in eight games, with 37 goals scored and five conceded.

"That's where we've set the standard, after what we've done in qualifying. We're changing expectations, that's good and I'm not going to say that's wrong. Now it's Iraq that matters," Odegaard said.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken said both Odegaard and Haaland were fit for the opener against Iraq, with Haaland in particular looking sharp.

"He had his best training session yesterday, 11 against 11, and he had the goal of the year. It would have been the goal of the year in the World Cup if it had been broadcast, a volley from 20 meters - if it had hit (goalkeeper Egil) Selvik, he would have been killed, but luckily it went into the corner," the coach laughed.