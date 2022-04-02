Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Norway's Ruud ends Cerundolo's run to reach Miami Open final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Norway's Ruud ends Cerundolo's run to reach Miami Open final

Norway's Ruud ends Cerundolo's run to reach Miami Open final

Apr 1, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Casper Ruud (NOR) hits a forehand against Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)(not pictured) in a men's singles semifinal match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

02 Apr 2022 03:47AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 03:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Norway's Casper Ruud ended Francisco Cerundolo's unexpected run to the Miami Open semi-finals with a 6-4 6-1 win on Friday.

Eighth-ranked Ruud converted a late break point in the opening set after nerves appeared to come into play for world number 103 Cerundolo, who was featuring in his first Masters 1000 tournament main draw.

Ruud, who like the Argentine is 23, fended off four break points early in the second set and after holding serve to love for a 4-1 lead was able to cruise to the finish.

Ruud thumped his sixth ace on match point to reach his first final at a Masters 1000 event, where he will face either defending champion Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or 14th-seeded Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who play later on Friday.

"It was quite a tough match even though the scoreline said two straight sets," said Ruud, who was known as a clay court specialist before excelling on hard courts this year.

"It was a physical match. The conditions here were very, very humid today. I was lucky I was able to pull through and didn't need to play a third set."

Despite the loss, the tournament was a breakthrough for Cerundolo, who is projected to rise to world number 51 when new rankings are released next week.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us