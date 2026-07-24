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Norwegian FA to consider Infantino ethics complaint over Balogun red card reversal
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Norwegian FA to consider Infantino ethics complaint over Balogun red card reversal

Norwegian FA to consider Infantino ethics complaint over Balogun red card reversal
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Folarin Balogun of the U.S. is shown a red card by referee Raphael Claus REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Norwegian FA to consider Infantino ethics complaint over Balogun red card reversal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Folarin Balogun of the U.S. looks dejected after Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Wayrynen
Norwegian FA to consider Infantino ethics complaint over Balogun red card reversal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the World Cup trophy during the trophy presentation REUTERS/Lee Smith
24 Jul 2026 07:12PM
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STOCKHOLM, July 24 : Norway's football association (NFF) will consider making an ethics complaint to FIFA over the decision to suspend a ban imposed on U.S. forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup after an intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump, an NFF spokesperson told Reuters. 

Balogun was handed a one-match ban after receiving a red card in his side's 2-0 round-of-32 win over Bosnia that ruled him out of their last-16 clash with Belgium.

That prompted Trump to contact FIFA President Gianni Infantino and urge him to have the punishment reviewed, with the governing body suspending the ban for one year. 

Despite the Americans losing to Belgium, Trump's intervention and the subsequent decision by FIFA's disciplinary committee to put the ban on hold drew widespread criticism. 

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"The NFF will ask Infantino/FIFA to admit that it was a mistake to reverse the decision," a spokesperson for NFF president Lise Klaveness told Reuters in a text message. 

The NFF has previously backed a complaint to FIFA's Ethics Committee by non-profit human rights organisation FairSquare about the awarding of a Peace Prize to Trump, which it says is a breach of the governing body's political neutrality rules. 

The Norwegian federation will now consider whether to submit a new complaint to the FIFA Ethics Committee. 

"Our board will decide at its board meeting on August 6 whether to combine the two cases, or whether to have them as two separate cases," the NFF spokesperson said. 

FIFA has yet to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Infantino's relationship with Trump came under scrutiny during the tournament, with many calling for the 56-year-old Swiss lawyer to focus on football rather than politics. 

Javier Tebas, president of Spain's LaLiga, criticised the Balogun decision earlier this week, adding that the time had come for Infantino to step down.

"The suspension of the American player's ban is an extremely serious matter," he said. "They were lucky that Belgium eliminated the U.S., because otherwise a case could have arisen that might have cost Infantino his job."

Source: Reuters
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