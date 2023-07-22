Logo
Norwegian forward Graham Hansen sick with a sore throat
Norwegian forward Graham Hansen sick with a sore throat

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - AS Roma v FC Barcelona - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 21, 2023 FC Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

22 Jul 2023 09:18AM (Updated: 22 Jul 2023 09:25AM)
The Norway national team said that forward Caroline Graham Hansen would not participate in the scheduled press conference on Saturday after feeling a sore throat.

The news is potentially another blow to the Norwegian team, which might need a win against Switzerland on Tuesday to advance from Group A in the Women's World Cup following a shock loss in the first round.

The 28-year-old winger played in the 1-0 defeat against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday.

"Caroline feels a slight soreness in her throat. We're not taking any chances, so she's taking it easy today," national team doctor Magnus Myntevik said.

Norway will close out their group against the Philippines on July 30. (This story has been refiled to correct the month to July, not June, in paragraph 5)

Source: Reuters

