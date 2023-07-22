Norwegian forward Graham Hansen sick with a sore throat

The Norway national team said that forward Caroline Graham Hansen would not participate in the scheduled press conference on Saturday after feeling a sore throat.

The news is potentially another blow to the Norwegian team, which might need a win against Switzerland on Tuesday to advance from Group A in the Women's World Cup following a shock loss in the first round.

The 28-year-old winger played in the 1-0 defeat against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday.

"Caroline feels a slight soreness in her throat. We're not taking any chances, so she's taking it easy today," national team doctor Magnus Myntevik said.

Norway will close out their group against the Philippines on July 30. (This story has been refiled to correct the month to July, not June, in paragraph 5)