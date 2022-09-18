Logo
Norwegian Foss wins shock time trial world title
Norwegian Foss wins shock time trial world title

Norwegian Foss wins shock time trial world title

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Road - Men's Individual Time Trial - Final - Fuji International Speedway - Shizuoka, Japan - July 28, 2021. Tobias Foss of Norway in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

18 Sep 2022 03:17PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2022 03:17PM)
SYDNEY : Norwegian Tobias Foss stunned a stellar field to win the men's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Wollongong on Sunday.

The 25-year-old clocked 40 minutes 02.78 seconds over the twisting two-lap 34.2 km (21.25 mile) circuit around the coastal city some 80 km (50 miles) south of Sydney.

Swiss Stefan Kueng finished second 2.95 seconds behind Foss in 40:05.73, while Belgian Remco Evenepoel finished third in 40:11.94 to claim a bronze medal to add to his Vuelta a Espana triumph last week.

Italian Filippo Ganna, who was looking for a third straight title, finished seventh behind twice Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.

Source: Reuters

