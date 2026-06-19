June 18 : World Cup fever has spread as far as the Norwegian parliament, where elected representatives performed a recreation of Viking rowing that has been made famous by the country's soccer fans attending the tournament across the Atlantic.

Before, during and after Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq in Boston, the country's red-clad fans, many of them wearing Viking helmets, were pictured rowing in unison in bars, on public transport and even on escalators around the stadium as they embraced the heritage of their seafaring Scandinavian forefathers.

Thursday's parliamentary session was briefly interrupted when the speaker suggested that the members repeat the fans' rowing action to show the nation's support for the ongoing campaign, and the parliamentarians responded enthusiastically in a cross-party display of unity.

Norway's next World Cup Group I outing is against Senegal on June 22, where they will be hoping to plunder another victory that will see them through to the knockout stage.