Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Norwegians concerned about COVID information leaks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Norwegians concerned about COVID information leaks

Norwegians concerned about COVID information leaks

FILE PHOTO: A security guard wearing a mask and a shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) opens a gate at a hotel inside the closed loop at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

03 Feb 2022 04:21PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 04:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Local organisers need to tighten up the handling of health information after a hotel manager was told before the Norwegian team that two biathletes were possible close contacts of a COVID-19 case, Chef de Mission Tore Oevreboe said on Thursday.

Oevreboe told a news conference the team hotel was informed that Johannes Thingnes Boe and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold had sat near a person who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on their flight to China before he was.

"He (the hotel manager) is a decent guy, but he shouldn't have had that information before us, it's completely 'Texas'," Oevreboe said, using a Norwegian expression meaning "Wild West" or a free-for-all.

"We got it a little later than we should, and that means we do not get the full and complete overview before we start with counter-measures," Oevreboe said.

"We cannot initiate measures based on rumours, which creates uncertainty. It's not professional, and then we cannot do our job properly. We want answers as soon as possible, so that we can initiate measures. We think (this was) too late."

The Norwegian team suffered a number of positive tests among its cross-country skiers before departure for the Winter Games, where Norway is traditionally a superpower.

As potential close contacts, Thingnes Boe and Tandrevold are still allowed to train but must otherwise remain in their rooms, including during meals.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us