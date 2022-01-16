Norwich off the bottom with win over Everton

NORWICH, England: Norwich City threw themselves a lifeline in their battle against relegation but sucked Everton into the mire thanks to a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday (Jan 15).

An own goal by Michael Keane and Adam Idah's close-range finish in the space of two minutes in the first half broke Norwich's long goal famine to put them in control.

Everton fans vented their fury at manager Rafa Benitez but were given something to cheer when Richarlison halved the deficit on the hour mark to set up a tense finale.

Norwich had to endure seven minutes of stoppage time as Everton desperately searched for an equaliser but Dean Smith's struggling side held on for their third league win of the season to move off the foot of the table.

Norwich moved to 18th with 13 points from 21 games, above Newcastle United (12 from 20) and Burnley who sink to the bottom with 11 points albeit having played only 17 matches.

While Everton have 19 points, a ninth defeat in their last 12 league games will intensify the pressure on Benitez.

A shambolic first half for the visitors proved too much for one Everton fan who raced on to the pitch while another unfurled a banner saying "Benitez Get Out of Our Club".

Norwich fans, who had seen their side lose six successive games without scoring before Everton's arrival, joyously sang "Can we play you every week," to the visiting fans.

After apparently forgetting how to score a goal, Norwich suddenly found the net twice in 90 seconds.

They had started in confident fashion and took the lead in the 16th minute when Joss Sargent delivered a low cross towards the near post and Keane stuck out his foot to slice the ball past his keeper Jordan Pickford into the corner.

Norwich fans had not even stopped celebrating that good fortune before their side won the ball on the halfway line and Brandon Williams played in Adam Idah who managed to poke a shot past England keeper Pickford.

Benitez sent on Richarlison in the 54th minute and he gave his side hope with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Everton did finally apply some pressure and Anthony Gordon had a goalbound shot blocked by Dimitrios Giannoulis.

But Norwich also had late chances and Milot Rashica hitting the post with the last kick of the game after a breakaway.