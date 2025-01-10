Norwich City’s Sainz banned for six games for spitting at opponent

Norwich City winger Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined 12,000 pounds ($14,749) for spitting at an opponent, the Championship side said on Friday.

Sainz, Norwich's top scorer this season, was charged by the Football Association for allegedly spitting at defender Chris Mepham during the 74th minute of their 2-1 defeat at Sunderland on Dec. 21.

"Sainz admitted the charge and his sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

Sainz issued a public apology after the FA's announcement.

"Spitting at an opponent is completely out of character for me, and my reaction in that moment was unacceptable. I deeply regret my actions and take full responsibility," the 23-year-old Spaniard said in a statement.

Norwich host Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8136 pounds)