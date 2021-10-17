Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Norwich remain winless in the league after goalless draw with Brighton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Norwich remain winless in the league after goalless draw with Brighton

Norwich remain winless in the league after goalless draw with Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - October 16, 2021 Norwich City's Josh Sargent in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Lallana REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Norwich remain winless in the league after goalless draw with Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - October 16, 2021 Norwich City's Josh Sargent in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk REUTERS/Chris Radburn
17 Oct 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 12:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NORWICH, England: Norwich City are still searching for their first Premier League win this season after playing out a goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road on Saturday (Oct 16).

Brighton dominated possession and had a penalty appeal denied in the first half when Neal Maupay claimed contact from goalkeeper Tim Krul, but Norwich squandered a golden opportunity towards the end of the half to take the lead.

Josh Sargent looked set to fire into an open net from outside the box when visiting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez raced out and missed a clearance, but the American forward's tame shot was cleared with ease by Shane Duffy.

Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings on two points, while Brighton move provisionally up to fifth with 15 points.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us