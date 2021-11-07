Logo
Norwich sack manager Farke despite first win of the season at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Norwich City - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, 2021 Norwich City manager Daniel Farke after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn

07 Nov 2021 03:54AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 04:39AM)
Norwich City have sacked manager Daniel Farke despite the team securing their first win of the season at Brentford earlier on Saturday (Nov 6), the Premier League club said in a statement.

"In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one," said Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber.

"I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status."

Source: Reuters

