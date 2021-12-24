Logo
Norwich's Normann sidelined for foreseeable future - Smith
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Norwich City - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, 2021 Norwich City's Mathias Normann celebrates after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn

24 Dec 2021 05:49PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 05:48PM)
Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann has been ruled out for "the foreseeable future" after undergoing surgery following a pelvic injury, manager Dean Smith said on Friday.

Norwegian international Normann, 25, has made nine league appearances for Norwich this season and last featured in a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in November, when he was forced off due to injury.

"Normann was hoping to get back but has had surgery to help his pelvic injury, so will be out for the foreseeable future," Smith told a news conference before Norwich host Arsenal on Sunday.

Smith added that Norwich have had new COVID-19 cases in the squad but did not disclose the number of players unavailable for the Boxing Day fixture.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

Source: Reuters

